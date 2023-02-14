‘You probably won’t like me’: Anam Tanveer’s pictures go viral

Actor Anam Tanveer’s new pictures are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Anam Tanveer wished Valentine’s Day to fans with her new picture on the visual-sharing platform. The actor posed before the camera in a blue top.

In the caption, the celebrity actor wrote that she is her favourite.

Anam Tanveer shared another picture of her. In the caption, she wrote that people would probably like her because she needs just a few minutes to recover from tragedy. She asked how many people can relate to her thoughts.

Instagram users praised her looks and pictures with heartwarming comments.

She has millions of followers on Instagram, where she shares clicks and clips of her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her dramas and projects with her fans.

The celebrity proved her mettle in the entertainment industry by proving herself as one of the most versatile actors with her outstanding performances in several dramas and telefilms. She can outshine other celebrities when it comes to playing main roles.

She was praised for her performance in hit super hit projects ‘Waada‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘, ‘Jalebi‘, ‘Dil-e-Barbaad‘, ‘Baydardi‘ and ‘Lashkara‘.

The actor has a TikTok account too. Her videos get thousands of likes because she is making some great content.

