‘You’ Star Penn Badgley reveals his marriage nearly fell apart after two miscarriages

Penn Badgley has opened up about the emotional toll of suffering two devastating miscarriages.

In his new book of essays, Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss, and Coming-of-Age, the You star revealed that the miscarriages nearly drove a wedge between him and his wife Domino Kirke.

“This was our second loss together. A time when it did not feel as though the cycle would break. My wife and I neared separation as many do after losses like that,” he wrote.

The 39-year-old actor went on to share that they felt “isolated” in dealing with the losses due to lack of open discussion or support around pregnancy loss.

Badgley also mentioned that the experience left lasting emotional effects, making even routine medical scans difficult to face.

“Seeing our still baby in that tripped out black-and-white sono imagery is a dreadful memory I can’t shake every time we go for a sonogram now,” the actor added.

Penn further reiterated the need for awareness about miscarriages during his appearance on the “Totally Booked” podcast on Sunday.

“That sort of loss is really common, and we should — I don’t know if talking about it alone is what we need. We at least need to start by talking about it more,” he urged.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke – who began dating in 2014 – tied the knot in February 2017 and welcomed their first child together, a son, in August 2020. The couple later became parents to twin identical boys in September.