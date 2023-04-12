Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Youm-e-Ali (R.A) being observed amid tight security

KARACHI: The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) – Youm-e-Ali – is being observed with religious fervour amid tight security across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mourning processions are being taken out on prescribed routes in different parts of the country. Strict security arrangements have been implemented to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

The main procession in Karachi will start from Nishtar Park and will reach Imambargah Hussainia located in Kharadar in the evening.

Karachi Traffic Police has announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA). Roadblocks and containers have been set up on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Saddar and Preedy Street.

In Lahore, additional security cameras have been installed and security has been beefed up for the main procession.

In Islamabad, the main procession will emerge from Imambargah Qasar Zainabya in Sector G-5/4.

