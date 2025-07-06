Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharramul Haram, is being observed on Sunday across the country with due solemnity and respect to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The unmatched sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and his companions conveyed a powerful message of protecting the true spirit of Islam.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country to remember this eternal martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the country to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

The month of Muharram holds deep significance in Islam as the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The first day of Muharram is observed as Youm-e-Umar (Day of Umar), marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab (RA), the second Caliph of Islam, who was assassinated on 1 Muharram 23 AH (644 CE).

Ahusra, observed on 10th Muharram, is the day to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein ibn Ali (RA), his family members and companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala.