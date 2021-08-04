Youm-e-Istehsal: PM Imran Khan reaffirms Pakistan’s abiding commitment to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and vowed to continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The nation is observing Youm-e-Istehsal today to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, PM Imran Khan said, “Today marks two years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These actions were followed by unprecedented military siege and restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to perpetuate Indian occupation in the occupied territory.”

“Yet, India has failed to break the will of Kashmiri people. Kashmiris face unabated extra-judicial killings, custodial tortures and deaths, arbitrary detentions, burning and looting of houses to inflict collective punishment, and other worst forms of human rights abuses.”

“India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent measures particularly pertaining to domicile rules and the land ownership laws are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK and converting the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land,” said PM Imran Khan.

“These measures are in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and the 4thGeneva Convention. Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community forcefully rejected these steps.”

“The criticism and censure of India’s illegal actions in IIOJK by a number of international organizations including UN, OHCHR, European Parliament, international media and by various human rights experts and human rights organizations is well documented.”

“Pakistan has the utmost respect for the people of IIOJK for their unparalleled courage, sacrifices and persistence in facing Indian tyranny as they resolutely struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination,” added PM Khan.

“All the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in IIOJK, from the outset, the measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, and any additional unilateral changes that India may introduce in the future, are violations of international law including the Security Council Resolutions and the 4thGeneva Convention, and ipso facto null and void.”

“Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations, human rights organizations and the global media, to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.”

The premier said, “I would like to reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause. We will continue to extend all possible assistance to Kashmiris till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”