Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistan Army reaffirms unflinching support to Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI: On the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, Pakistan Armed Forces stand in solidarity with the brave & resilient people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for the right to self-determination according to UN resolutions.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with the heads of the armed forces, issued a special statement emphasizing that the Kashmiris should be granted their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. The armed forces, military leadership, and the Pakistani nation stand alongside the Kashmiris in their struggle.

Addressing the situation, the military leadership stated that the continuation of inhumane military lockdowns and illegal actions altering the demographics in occupied Kashmir are violations of international laws. The grave and systematic human rights violations in the occupied valley are clear breaches of global norms.

The military leadership expressed concern over the belligerent rhetoric and inhumane actions by the Indian government, which pose a constant threat to regional security. They emphasized that a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Pakistan Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.