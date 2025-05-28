Armed Forces, COAS, Services Chief felicitate nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, have extended heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to a statement of ISPR, Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence.

The statement said this historic achievement epitomizes the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

“Youm-e-Takbeer” is being celebrated with patriotic zeal today (Wednesday) in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on this day in 1998. Today (Wednesday) is a public holiday.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile.

The team of Pakistan’s scientists led by founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and Dr Samar Mubarakmand carried out nuclear tests in the RasKoh Hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

These tests demonstrated the resolve of the nation to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

The historic statement of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that they would starve, but transform the country into a nuclear power, led to achievement of this milestone.

By resisting the mounting external pressures, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif went for taking the bold decision to test the Pakistani nukes in response to Indian nuclear tests and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have renewed pledge to uphold and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of country.

President Asif Ali Zardari

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, President said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability continues to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees peace and ensures no one can undermine our sovereignty and national security.

He said Pakistan does not seek conflict and is committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace in the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Pakistan’s nuclear journey and called for renewed unity and determination to transform the country into an economic power.

The Prime Minister linked this year’s commemoration with what he described as Pakistan’s recent success in defending itself from an unjustified war imposed by India.

He urged the nation to carry the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer beyond defense and into economic transformation.