Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed on Sunday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Chaghi, Balochistan, in 1998.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world with a demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan on 28th May 1998 as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in the Rajasthan state of India.

The successful tests made Pakistan’s defense invincible.

Special prayers were offered in the morning for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the supremacy of the constitution, and the eradication of terrorism.

PM vows to turn Pakistan into economic power

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message on Youm-e-Takbeer said the nation would have to move ahead with the same spirit to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

He expressed the determination that with unity, hard work and staunch faith, we would turn Pakistan into an economic power.

The Prime Minister said twenty-five years ago today, the people of Pakistan announced the invincibility of their defence by detonating five nuclear explosions in response to India’s nuclear explosions.

ISPR’s message

Armed Forces of Pakistan have paid a rich tribute to the brilliant minds, that conceived and achieved this accomplishment under daunting challenges.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations said entire Pakistani nation celebrates the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbir today and commemorates the remarkable achievement of establishing Credible Minimum Deterrence.

It said this achievement has reshaped the power dynamics in our region.