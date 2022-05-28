Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz Sharif praises Nawaz’s bold leadership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended his gratitude to all those who helped make Pakistan’s defense invincible as the nation observes Youm-e-Takbeer, marking 24 years of the historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that today in 1998, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif rejected pressures and inducements in a bold show of leadership and made Pakistan a nuclear power of the world.

“Now we are resolved to turn it into an economic power,” he said and extended his gratitude to all those who helped make the country’s defense invincible.

Today in 1998, PM Nawaz Sharif rejected pressures & inducements in a bold show of leadership & made Pakistan nuclear power of the world. Now we are resolved to turn it into an economic power. My gratitude to all those who helped make our defense invincible. Youm-e-Takbir Mubarak — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 28, 2022



The theme for this year’s Youm-e-Takbeer is “Na Jhuky thay na Jhuken gay”.

On this day, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power of the world with a demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world after conducting nuclear tests at Chaghai in Balochistan on 28th May 1998 as a response to India’s nuclear bomb tests on 11th and 13th May of the same year at Pokhran in the Rajasthan state of India.

The successful tests made Pakistan’s defense invincible.

Read More: Youm-e-Takbeer: Shehbaz lauds Nawaz’s ‘decisive’ leadership

Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister of Pakistan at that time, under whom nuclear tests were carried out as major world powers urged him to avoid the tests.

Special prayers were offered in the morning for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, supremacy of the constitution, and eradication of terrorism.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in this connection with an aim aimed to highlight the importance of this day.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.

Comments