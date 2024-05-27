Public holiday announced on May 28

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has announced a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark the historic day, ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’, when Pakistan became an atomic power, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ is a reminder of the country’s unshakeable commitment to its defense and sovereignty.

“On this day, we unite under the green and white flag to celebrate our nation’s unwavering resolve,” the prime minister added.

He highlighted the significance of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan successfully conducted nuclear tests, making its defense invincible. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure economic security and prosperity for our nation,” he vowed.

The nuclear explosions were conducted in self-defence to respond to India’s aggression of nuclear tests. As a result, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and seventh in the world.