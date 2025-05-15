Youm-e-Tashakur to be celebrated on Friday

Pakistan will observe Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) on Friday, May 16, 2025 to honor the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and people of Pakistan.

Information Minister Atta Tarar said that the day will start with recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers in mosques.

A 31-gun salute will be presented in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals. The Day will be marked by change of guards ceremonies at mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal while flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held in the federal and provincial capitals.

Floral wreaths will be laid at Yadgaar-Shuhada. Families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos will be visited to pay homage to the martyrs.

The main ceremony of the Day will be held at Pakistan Monument, Islamabad on Friday night with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its chief guest.

The Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will also grace the occasion.

No public holiday has been officially declared for May 16, but the nationwide celebrations underscore a moment of reflection and gratitude for the country’s military and civilian efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that a ceasefire between Pakistan and India has been extended till May 18 as the development came during a hotline contact between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two sides.

Expressing his views on Indian aggression against Pakistan in the Senate, the deputy prime minister said that during the first contact between the DGMOs after Operation Bunyanum Marsos on May 10, the ceasefire was agreed till May 12.

He said that in the second round of talks between Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai the ceasefire was extended to May 14, and now prolonged to May 18 in the latest hotline contact.