Couple dedicates home to poor children’s education, skill development

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: A young couple in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district has turned their home into a school, imparting free education to underprivileged children.

A non-profit institute, Noor School, not only offers education to children from neighbouring villages but also trains girls in basic tailoring kills with an aim to change their lives.

“I went from door-to-door asking villagers to send their children to my school where she would provide them free education,” said the woman.

The school and sewing centre have more than 200 enrollees.

The administrator of the school said children had nothing to do when schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

We decided to provide them an environment where they could learn something worthwhile to make most of their free time, he added.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!