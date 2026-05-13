Young man assaulted, shot following traffic accident in Karachi

Karachi: A shocking incident of brutal assault and shooting following a traffic accident has been reported on the Super Highway, while the suspect managed to flee the scene.

According to details, a young man was violently assaulted and shot after a traffic collision on the Super Highway. Individuals present at the scene also recorded videos of the incident.

The altercation reportedly began after a minor collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the car allegedly lost control of his temper, produced a firearm, and opened fire on the motorcyclist. The injured young man had reportedly arrived at a nearby hotel with a friend for tea prior to the incident.

Following the attack, the suspect escaped from the scene. However, police acted swiftly by registering a case and taking the suspect’s brother into custody.

In this regard, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) informed the media that raids are being conducted in search of the suspect involved in the assault and shooting.

Earlier, police had added anti-terrorism law sections in Clifton firing case, in which Agha Shaheer, a son of an ex-SP, seriously injured an FBR Inspector in a road rage incident.

Accused Agha Shaheer was absconding, while the police have arrested three facilitators who assisted the accused to escape from the law.

Police officials have said that the accused mercilessly used firearm in a minor incident and opened fire in public at a citizen.

The investigators have added more sections of law including the anti-terrorism clauses.