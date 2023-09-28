Young man shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: A ‘target killing’ incident was reported from Karachi’s Yaseenabad area, where a 30-year-old male was shot dead by unidentified armed individuals, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Ashhadul Raheem, was sitting with his friends in a tea hotel located near Yaseenabad when two individuals on a bike approached, and one of them shot the citizen in the head.

The police officials stated that the deceased – Ashhadul Raheem – was involved in the rent-a-car and paint business.

Furthermore, as per the preliminary investigation the incident is appeared to be a target killing incident.

In a statement, the relatives stated that the deceased was the eldest among five siblings, and possessed a licensed pistol.

According to the SSP Central, the friends of the deceased person – with whom he was sitting at a fast-food shop – are on the run.

The police officials stated that the deceased person was a resident of North Karachi area of the metropolis and was facing an ongoing financial dispute.