Young patient allegedly tortured to death at Islamabad mental health center

ISLAMABAD: A young patient was allegedly tortured to death at a mental health center in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The deceased’s father has submitted an application to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) at the Shahzad Town police station in the federal capital.

According to the application, the staff of the mental health center fled the premises following the incident. Torture marks were also found on the victim’s body.

The father narrated in the application that his son was admitted to the center in June; however, the facility administration did not allow him to meet his son for an entire month.

On July 9, he was informed that his son had been diagnosed with dengue. However, when he arrived at the center, he discovered that his son had already passed away, the application stated.

Furthermore, the father maintained in his complaint to the police that the center’s owner, Dr. Hamza, has also gone missing from the facility.