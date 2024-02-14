Karachi-born Tennis player dies in Islamabad

Pakistan’s young tennis player from Karachi, Zainab Ali Naqvi, passed away in Islamabad, during the ongoing ITF Juniors Tournaments.

As confirmed by the Pakistan Tennis Federation in an official statement, Karachi-born Zainab Ali Naqvi, 17, who was in the capital for the ITF Juniors Tournaments, died on Monday night, following the practice match in the evening.

Reportedly, Naqvi went to take a bath after getting back from the practice when she was found dead in the restroom, of suspected heart failure.

“Zainab Ali Naqvi, a young tennis player who had come to Islamabad from Karachi to participate in the ITF Juniors Tournaments, passed away last night on 12th February 2024 in Islamabad,” PTF said in a statement. “Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President-PTF, Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Ex-President-PTF, PTF Council members and the tennis fraternity at large offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the statement read further. “May Allah bless the departed soul with eternal peace in heaven.”

Notably, the scheduled matches of the tournament, on Tuesday, were postponed in memory of the young sportsperson, while a joint prayer was also offered by all the foreign and Pakistani players, parents, coaches and the PTF Officials and staff.