Young Thug, Camila Cabello reunited at Coachella 2026 since 2018

Coachella 2026 returned on Sunday night. The Atlanta rapper delivered stunning surprise appearances from Camila Cabello and Ty Dolla Sign, marking his biggest performance since his prison release in 2025.

Young Thug’s prison release in 2025 sparked major questions about his future in music. Last night answered them loud and clear. The Coachella stage became a celebration of his resilience, with explosive production featuring meteor effects, drone light shows, and a bedazzled jersey reading his lucky number 55. Every moment screamed triumph, not comeback. The energy was absolutely electric from start to finish.

Thugger opened with his Gunna collaboration “Ski,” then immediately pivoted to his Travis Scott classic “Out West.” The production design bordered on apocalyptic. Set design choices proved he’s still one of rap’s most visually inventive artists on stage.

The biggest moment came when Camila Cabello emerged for their mega-hit “Havana.” This marked the first live performance of the track since 2018, making it an historically significant moment at the festival. Fans erupted, knowing they were witnessing something rare. The chemistry between the two performers created pure magic under the desert stars.

Ty Dolla Sign also surprised the crowd by celebrating his birthday with “Carnival,” their Kanye West collaboration. NAV joined for “Trimski,” continuing a night bursting with unexpected collaborations that reminded everyone why rap’s biggest names love sharing stages.

Celebrity crowd work became a highlight of the set. Young Thug spotted North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, dancing near the front. He immediately started looking out for her, calling out “Protect North” to fans. He even asked Teyana Taylor, who was also attending, why she’d been avoiding his requests for styling help. His humour and genuine personality shone through between songs.

Young Thug’s journey since his 2025 release has been carefully watched by the entire hip-hop world. His incarceration during the YSL racketeering trial lasted over two years, raising serious doubts about his future relevance.

Last year, he released “UY SCUTI,” his comeback album proving he hadn’t lost his edge. But festival performances hit different. They prove cultural momentum is real.

Coachella audiences represented mainstream music fans, not just hardcore rap listeners. When Thugger commanded that stage with A-list surprise guests and multimedia production, he sent a clear message about his undeniable star status. Prison couldn’t diminish his appeal or his artistry.

Young Thug’s Coachella set answered burning questions about his post-incarceration career trajectory. The performance demonstrated that major artists still want to collaborate with him, that festival organisers see him as a draw, and that fans genuinely care about his music. The North West moment, the Camila Cabello first, the production value, all combined to create one of the weekend’s most talked-about sets.

What’s next for Young Thug after this triumphant desert return? Industry insiders are watching closely to see if he’ll announce more festival appearances or kick off a full tour cycle. One thing’s certain: his Coachella performance proves comeback narratives can still hit hard in 2026 when they’re this well executed.