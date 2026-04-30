Your Name in the Stars... or Rather, on Earth: NASA's Landsat Tool

Imagine seeing your name spelled out in rivers, coastlines, and mountains from space. Sounds like science fiction, right? Well, NASA’s made it a reality with their “Your Name in Landsat” tool.

This interactive feature lets you type in your name and generates a unique image using real satellite images of Earth’s surface.

Here’s how it works: the tool uses Landsat’s extensive archive of satellite images, spanning over 50 years, to find natural features that resemble letters.

It’s like a cosmic game of “Where’s Waldo?” but with your name. You can view, download, and even share your personalized image on social media.

The Landsat program, a joint initiative between NASA and the US Geological Survey, has been tracking Earth’s changes since 1972.

This tool not only showcases the beauty of our planet but also highlights the importance of satellite imaging in understanding environmental changes.

The Landsat program, a joint initiative between NASA and the US Geological Survey, has been tracking Earth’s changes since 1972. This tool not only showcases the beauty of our planet but also highlights the importance of satellite imaging in understanding environmental changes.