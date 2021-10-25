Your old smartphones might not qualify for Nov 1 WhatsApp update

WhatsApp is to soon disappear from old less smart android and iOS phones as an update to by far the largest globally used messaging platform is set to land on November 1. The Facebook-owned network cites security/privacy reasons for it.

The update comprises the security patches that were needed and as a result, WhatsApp will log out people using older Android and iOS smartphones. The messaging app has quoted privacy as part of this move.

“WhatsApp has said that the app will not be supporting older versions of both Android and iOS. Anyone with a smartphone supporting Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above will be the only ones who will be able to use the messaging app,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

You don’t have to worry if your phones have Android running OS 4.1 and above, iPhone running iOS 10 and beyond and KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

WhatsApp will be available to them only but anything below that shall bid adieu to the messaging app. The operating system that will not support the app is Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

How to check my Android/ iOS version?

You can check your phone OS status in the Setting menu and know would you be able to use WhatsApp starting November or else you need a new phone for it.

To check your Android version, you can open the Settings app on your Android phone and scroll down to find the about phone option. Tap on it to open its sub-sections and look for the ‘Android Version’ option. On iOS, you can open the Settings app and navigate to General/ About / Software Version.

