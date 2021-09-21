Your WhatsApp to soon lose shortcut to Messenger Rooms

It has been revealed that the Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, is removing a feature that it designed into the chats about a year ago using which you could conduct a chat room.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has removed the Messenger Rooms shortcut from the chat share sheet for both WhatsApp iOS and Android versions.

This shortcut was introduced in May 2020 to allow users to create a group of about 50 participants on Facebook Messenger.

WhatsApp removes the Messenger Rooms shortcut! WhatsApp is finally deleting that useless option from the chat share sheet, for specific users!https://t.co/uTocwPQnzh — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 19, 2021

WhatsApp is finally deleting that useless option from the chate share sheet, the WABetaInfo said in a tweet.

With the removal of the Messenger Rooms shortcut on the in-chat menu, users will now see the Document, Camera, Gallery, Audio, Location and Contact shortcuts in the share option. Thus everything will remain the same barring the Messenger Rooms option.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature on the latest iOS beta version, that will allow them to quickly change the group icon or display picture by picking an emoji or a sticker – which can come in handy when creating a temporary group, for example, planning a birthday party or an event.