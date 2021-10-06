Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad

ISLAMABAD: Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani was barred from flying abroad at Lahore airport on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

Sources said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani from leaving the country as his name is placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Senator Gillani along with her daughter arrived at Islamabad International airport to fly to Italy to participate in a conference, sources familiar with the matter informed.

The officials at the immigration counter told Gillani that his name had been on the Exit Control List (ECL).

After being informed that his name was placed on ECL, Yousaf Raza Gillani left the airport said the sources. The former prime minister’s name is placed on the ECL in the chairman OGRA appointment case from 2013.

Read more: Senate 2021: PTI challenges nomination papers of PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani

Last year, the former prime minister had travelled abroad on one-time permission, said the sources within the Interior Ministry.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, former water and power minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused for their alleged involvement in the illegal appointment of former chairman OGRA Sadiq.

The other accused include Shaukat Durrani, Member Technical for selection process, Javed Nazir, member selection committee from OGRA, Sikandar Hayat Mekan, ex-senior joint secretary Cabinet Division.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!