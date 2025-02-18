PPP MNA Yousaf Talpur passes away

web analytics
UMARKOT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior politician and MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur passed away on Tuesday in Umarkot, Sindh after a period of prolonged illness, ARY News reported citing family sources.

Nawab Yousaf Talpur, 82, had been elected as a Member National Assembly from NA-213 (Umarkot) in the General Elections 2024. He was first elected as MNA in 2002’s polls and had won from Umarkot in each general election since then.

In general polls 2013, Nawab Yousaf Talpur defeated Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Nawab Taimur Talpur, a member of the Sindh Assembly, and Nawab Younis Talpur, the former deputy nazim of the District Council Mirpurkhas, are both sons of Nawab Yusuf Talpur.

