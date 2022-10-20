PM Shehbaz Sharif launches Youth Development Initiatives to enhance students’ skills

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched Youth Development Initiatives to enhance the skills of students across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a statement, the Youth Development Initiatives include 2,000 internships for young engineers, 20 under-developed districts transformation programme, 250 mini sports complexes initiative, Pakistan innovation fund, and 75 national top talent scholarships programme.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said youth makes a major chunk of the country’s population and “we will have to further expand such initiatives to equip our young minds with modern education and skills”.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan’s progress and survival lie in the development of the youth, saying the federal government was considering to launch more initiatives for the youth.

He further said that the ruling coalition saved the country’s deteriorating economy from default. “We were providing immediate cash to the flood affectees through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP),” he said, adding that so far, Rs66 billion were distributed among the victims.

The premier pointed out that the friendly counties have supported Pakistan to help the flood victims, adding that his government was ready to take any measures to save national interest. “Nations can only progress by unity not by divisions,” he added.

