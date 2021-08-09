Youth dies after Bluetooth earphone explodes in ear

JAIPUR: An Indian youth has reportedly died after his Bluetooth earphone exploded in his ear in Chaumu town of Jaipur.

According to Indian media reports, the deceased youth named Rakesh Nagar was a resident of the Udaipuria village of the Chaumu town who had been seriously injured after his Bluetooth earphone exploded in his ear on Friday.

Nagar had been taken to the local hospital, however, he succumbed to serious injuries at the hospital.

A doctor said the youth was on a phone call using Bluetooth earphones when it exploded and he suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. The doctor expressed suspicions that Nagar may have suffered a cardiac arrest that could be the main cause of his demise.

The doctor added that it could be the first such incident in the country.