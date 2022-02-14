Youth injured after teenage girl opens fire for harassing her

MARDAN: A 20-year-old man was injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mardan district after a teenage girl opened fire at him for allegedly harassing her, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Katlang tehsil of Mardan district wherein a teenage girl opened fire on a youth, Abbas, who was harassing for several days.

The police have registered a case on a complaint of the girl’s brother.

According to FIR, the 16-year-old girl, whose identity is unknown, injured the man while shooting him in the chest over a harassment issue.

Police shifted the accused to a nearby hospital while further investigation was underway.

