Youth killed over ‘baaja’ dispute in Okara

OKARA: A shocking incident was reported from Okara where a young man was shot dead over a dispute over the use of a ‘Baaja’ (horns) during Independence Day celebrations in Sabir Piya Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Arshad, had an argument with his neighbor the previous day.

The disagreement stemmed from a confrontation involving children playing the Baaja on the occasion of Independence Day.

The situation escalated, leading to the fatal shooting, resulting in the death of Arshad.

Meanwhile, the local police initiated the investigating of the incident to nab the culprit.

Earlier, it was reported that despite the ban on the sale of baajas (horns) in Islamabad, the stalls selling celebration items for Independence Day openly selling horns in federal capital.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed all assistant commissioners to confiscate the baajas (horns) sold at the stalls in Islamabad as the district administration of the federal capital imposed a ban on the sale and use of baajas (horns).

The DC Irfan Nawaz requested the citizens to avoid using the horns for the Independence Day celebrations, and direct the stall owners not to sell the banned toy otherwise the said item will be confiscated.

The DC Islamabad further added that the individual found using or selling the baaja will face legal consequences.