Youth who murdered girl commits suicide in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE: In a tragic turn of events, the young man who had murdered a girl in front of her father in Chuhng, Lahore, committed suicide in Mandi Bahauddin, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, as the police arrived in Mandi Bahauddin for his arrest, the young man climbed to the rooftop and shot himself.

The accused, Hanan, was a resident of Mandi Bahauddin and was studying in Lahore along with the victim.

It should be noted that the culprit had shot and killed a girl, Aisha Fatima, just two days ago.

Police had reported that sixteen-year-old Aisha Fatima was on a bike with her father when she was shot in the head near Jubilee Town, leading to her immediate death.