YouTube updates monetisation policy: AI & Repetitive content banned

YouTube has announced to impose a major update to its Partner Program monetisation policy, aiming to ban mass-produced, repetitive, and AI-generated content from July 15, 2025.



The platform focuses on rewarding creators who produce authentic, original videos, while clamping down on low-effort uploads that weaken viewer experience and advertiser trust.

According to the official statement of the platform, the YouTube monetisation update is designed to “better identify mass-produced and repetitious content” and redefine what qualifies as inauthentic in today’s digital landscape.

YouTube’s updated policy aims to limit monetisation for videos produced with boring templates or machine-driven scripts.

It will precisely focus on AI-generated content that does not include any human speech or creative input. Moreover, faceless channels that depend on trash uploads will face penalties.

To be eligible for monetisation, creators will be required to share their voice, face, or perspective in any remanufactured material.

Even channels that meet the basic eligibility criteria (1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours or 10M Shorts views) may be demonetised if their content lacks originality.

According to the monetisation update, the AI-generated videos will be banned but not completely, as YouTube explained that AI-assisted content is acceptable, but only if it includes considerable human input.

Creators using AI voices, avatars, or scripts must ensure their videos offer unique value, such as commentary, storytelling, or educational insights.

Virtual YouTubers (VTubers) who use animated avatars may still qualify for monetisation, only if they use their voice and create unique content.

Creators who aim to maintain their monetisation status should steer clear of repetitive formats and template-based content.

They need to incorporate personal commentary, voiceovers, or creative editing into their videos. While AI tools can be beneficial, they should be used as assistants rather than substitutes.

Focusing on viewer engagement and delivering meaningful storytelling is crucial. YouTube plans to implement these updated rules through a combination of AI tools and human reviewers.

Channels that do not adhere to these guidelines risk facing demonetization, removal from the Partner Program, or even suspension.