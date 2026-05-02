YouTube PiP feature now available for free users worldwide

YouTube has finally rolled out its much-awaited Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature worldwide, and the best part is that now free users can enjoy it too. Previously, only Premium members in specific locations, such as the United States, could access PiP. But now, more people around the globe can watch videos while using other apps on their phones.

Picture-in-Picture, or PiP, is a handy feature that lets you keep watching a video in a small overlay window while you switch between different apps. The video keeps playing even as you browse, and you can move or resize the mini-player to suit your needs.

This means you can reply to messages, check out social media, or read your emails without pausing your video. It makes multitasking so much easier and more enjoyable.

Getting started with PiP is simple. Just open a YouTube video and switch to another app, and the video will continue playing in a small window. You can pause, play, or quickly switch back to full-screen mode directly from the mini-player.

One thing to keep in mind is that free users can only use PiP for long-form, non-music videos. Playing music videos in PiP still remains a feature for YouTube Premium subscribers.

The good news is that you don’t need a Premium subscription to access PiP now that it’s available to everyone worldwide! Premium members, however, will enjoy extra perks, such as using PiP for music videos and watching without ads.

With the launch of free PiP, YouTube is really making its app more versatile and user-friendly. It’s shifting from a single-task platform to a multitasking powerhouse. Now, you can stay productive without missing out on your favorite content—whether you’re taking notes during tutorials or listening to podcasts while browsing.

This change reflects how we use our smartphones today—multitasking is key. By offering PiP for free, YouTube is making its app easier to navigate and more tailored to users’ needs.

Releasing PiP worldwide shows YouTube’s commitment to convenience and keeping users engaged. While premium features are still available, giving everyone access to PiP is a smart move to attract and retain more users.

As PiP reaches more people over the next few months, YouTube is transforming the way we watch videos on our phones. The experience is becoming smarter, smoother, and more flexible than ever before.