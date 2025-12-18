YouTube secures exclusive rights to stream Oscars starting 2029

YouTube has gained exclusive rights to stream the Oscars on its platform starting in 2029, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The Google-owned video platform outbid other contenders, including the Oscars’ longtime home, ABC, ending the network’s near-continuous hosting streak that began in 1961 (interrupted only briefly in the early 1970s).

The inaugural YouTube premiere will be the 101st Academy Awards, with the deal running through 2033. The financial terms were not disclosed.

This move illustrates a major shift for one of television’s most prominent events, underscoring YouTube’s increasing influence in the media landscape and the broader trend of streaming platforms acquiring live event rights.

The decision follows a steady decline in Oscar ratings, which have dropped from a 1998 peak of 55 million viewers to roughly 20 million in recent years, prompting the Academy to seek innovative ways to engage audiences.

Crucially, the ceremony will be streamed live and free to over 2 billion global viewers on YouTube, in addition to being available to YouTube TV subscribers within the United States.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor said, “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming.”

They added, “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible.”

According to the deal, YouTube will broadcast not only the ceremony but also red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, the nominations announcement, filmmaker interviews, Governors Ball access, and educational programs.

“The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry,” YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said in a statement. “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity.”

While streamers acquiring awards show rights isn’t unprecedented—Netflix holds the rights to the SAG Awards—this marks a significant milestone: one of the “big four” awards shows (Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, Tonys) will completely abandon broadcast television for an exclusive streaming platform.