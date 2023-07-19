YouTube star Annabelle Ham dies at 22

US YouTube star and social media influencer Annabelle Ham has passed away, following an epileptic event.

As per the reports from foreign-based news outlets, Ham, 22, was at a bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama, when she went missing and was found dead on Saturday, by her sorority chapter at Kennesaw State University.

The celebrity reportedly suffered an epileptic event, which led to her death.

The news was confirmed by her family on the public Instagram profile of Ham, who wrote: “This is Annabelle’s family. We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven.”

“She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her,” the note read further.

Requesting privacy and prayers for the peace of family and friends, the Ham family urged everyone to avoid spreading unverified details and speculations about the death of Annabelle. “There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you,” they added.

Famed for her vlogs and self-care content across social platforms, Annabelle Ham has more than 78,000 subscribers on YouTube and 75,000 Instagram followers. The untimely death of the celebrity has sent shockwaves among her followers, with several taking to the comments section of her old posts with tributes.

