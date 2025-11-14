YouTube star MrBeast opens amusement park in Saudi Arabia for thrill-seeking fans

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson also known as MrBeast has opened a temporary amusement park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The amusement park aimed to give a real-life version of his popular video challenges.

The park, titled as Beast Land, is open from November 13 to December 27 at the Boulevard City entertainment complex. It features obstacle courses and game-style competitions similar to those seen in MrBeast’s videos, where participants compete for cash prizes.

During an interview with AFP, Donaldson noted that he wanted to bring something special to his fans in the Middle East. “The majority of our audience is outside of North America and we have a large concentration of people who watch our videos in the Middle East”, he said. “I just really wanted to do something fun for our fans who live around here.”

The entrance to Beast Land features a neon-lit blue tiger’s head with flashing lightning eyes, reminiscent of MrBeast’s iconic logo. In a video shared online, he discussed that the park, “the craziest thing that I’ve ever done” and expressed excitement for fans to experience it.

At 27, MrBeast is the world’s most-followed YouTuber, boasting over 450 million subscribers and a digital empire built on contests, challenges, and high-stakes stunts.

With more than 75 percent of Saudis under 35, the country represents a prime audience for his content, particularly as smartphone and internet penetration reach nearly 98 percent.

Beast Land is part of Riyadh Season’s annual festival, it aimed at promoting tourism and entertainment in Saudi Arabia as the kingdom seeks to diversify beyond oil.

The move is part of a broader effort to attract high-profile international stars, although human rights groups have criticized such initiatives as “art-washing.”

Currently, Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in entertainment projects, including Qiddiya, a planned leisure city featuring theme parks, sports facilities, and motorsports venues.

In 2023, Time named MrBeast one of the world’s most influential people, while Forbes estimated his net worth at around $500 million.