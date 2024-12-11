YouTube tests multiplayer mode on mini-games for user engagement

YouTube is testing new features for user engagement, besides multiplayer options for select mini-games such as Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3.

This initiative follows the announcement from Google-owned YouTube regarding the development of new multiplayer functionalities to bolster its Playables feature. The technology company aims to create a more interactive and enjoyable environment for users to engage in gaming with others on the platform.

For those who may not be aware, the Playables feature, which underwent testing a year ago, is set to make its extensive collection of over 130 games available to all users in May 2024, following initial access granted to Premium members.

The games encompass various genres, including action, arcade, brain and puzzle, trivia and word, racing, simulation, and sports. By incorporating multiplayer capabilities, the company aspires to enhance user engagement and transition into real-time gaming experiences, thereby maximizing the time users spend on the platform.

With this new feature, YouTube Playables is poised to become an even more attractive option for users seeking new gaming experiences or spending time on the app, as it will facilitate connections and competition in a more social and engaging manner.

As other prominent companies, such as Netflix and LinkedIn, have also integrated gaming into their platforms to enhance user engagement, this trend appears to be gaining traction.

These organizations are continually devising new strategies to boost user interaction and prolong user presence on their platforms, making gaming a vital aspect of their content offerings.

However, given the relatively limited popularity of these games, it remains uncertain whether users will fully embrace the new multiplayer feature of YouTube Playables.