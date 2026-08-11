YouTube to update monetization rules starting from 2027

YouTube is set to implement stricter eligibility standards for new creators hoping to earn advertising and Premium revenue through its Partner Program, with the updated rules scheduled to take effect on February 1, 2027.

According to the new requirements, creators who want to join the YouTube Partner Program for ad and Premium revenue will need to reach either 8,000 qualified watch hours in the past year or 20 million qualified Shorts views in the last 90 days.

These new thresholds will only impact creators who apply to join the program after the changes are introduced, leaving current members unaffected.

YouTube says the updated rules seek to recognize active creators and keep pace with the platform’s rapid growth. The company now reports more than 200 billion daily Shorts views and over 1 billion hours of television watched each day.

This is the first significant change to the Partner Program’s eligibility criteria since 2018.

In addition, creators will be required to maintain at least 10 million Shorts views within a 90-day window to keep earning revenue from the Shorts Creator Revenue Pool.

Channels that do not meet this threshold will remain in the Partner Program and can continue earning from long-form videos. Shorts monetization will resume once the viewing requirement is reached again.

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YouTube noted that eligibility for Fan Funding and shopping features will remain unchanged. The company also expects to pay out more to creators in 2027 compared to 2026.

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