YouTube TV now integrated with ESPN Unlimited ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Cord Cutters is reporting YouTube TV has rolled out a new integration feature that connects subscribers directly with ESPN Unlimited, ahead of this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam.

The report notes the new update appears in the sports section of the YouTube TV settings menu, where user can toggle on the Connect ESPN option.

After it has been activated, the connection will allow you to connect to ESPN Unlimited.

It was further added that after you link your YouTube TV account, ESPN Unlimited will be listed within the ESPN app as part of your subscription to the streaming service.