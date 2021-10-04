YouTube mobile videos could now be resumed on desktop

YouTube has unveiled a feature through which videos being watched from smartphones can be quickly resumed from desktops.

According to a report, if the video is being watched by YouTube’s application on Android or iOS devices and closes before it ends, a mini-player with the same video pops up in the bottom-right when YouTube is launched on the web.

Instead, the channel name gets replaced to “Continue Watching” is under the title.

By tapping the play button, the playback will start in the mini-player.

Read More: UK broadcaster talkRADIO removed from YouTube

The screen can be expanded by opening the video. It makes it easier to continue the video from where you had left off on the smartphone. It a user has to recover the video from the history section to continue watching the clip.

The feature is quicker as compared to going through the “Library” page or to gain to the video through the “History” section or adding “Watch Later” options.

Recently, YouTube had released a short-form streaming feature in the US as part of a venture for competing TikTok in the category.

Named Shorts, the feature allowed the users to record mobile-friendly vertical videos through which they can spiced up with the help of movie soundtracks, special effects along soundtracks from a music library.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!