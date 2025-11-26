YouTuber Azlan Shah announces second marriage with wife Warisha Javed’s consent

Famous Pakistani YouTuber Azlan Shah has shared a personal update with his fans, announcing that he is getting married again with the full consent of his wife, Warisha Javed.

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, November 25, Azlan revealed the news with his followers, emphasizing that this is his responsibility as a public figure to share it directly.

“Theres something important I wanted to share with you all… being a public figure I think it’s my responsibility to address this before you get to know through someone else,” he wrote.

The digital content creator went on to share, “As weird as it may sound.. I am getting married again. My wife has consented to it. So please keep my family out of this, it’s my personal matter, Thank You.”

Azlan asked for understanding and respect for his family’s privacy during this sensitive time.

“Would appreciate prayers from you guys,” he added.

Azlan Shah tied the knot with Dr Warisha Javed Khan in a dreamy wedding ceremony in December 2022. The welcomed their first child, a daughter, Azwa, in November 2023.

Azlan and Warisha became well-known after their wedding, when he gifted her a baby donkey on their Walima ceremony.