YouTuber faces criminal case for cooking ‘peacock curry’ video

A YouTuber from Telangana, India, is facing legal action after posting a video that featured a recipe for “traditional peacock curry recipe,” according to the police.

As India’s national bird, the peacock is protected by law, making it illegal to own or capture them. Violating these laws results in severe penalties.

Authorities have initiated a search for Kodam Pranay Kumar, a resident of Tangallapalli in the Siricilla district, who is accused of promoting the illegal killing of peacocks.

“A case has been registered under the relevant law, and the strictest action will be taken against him and anyone else involved in such activities,” stated Akhil Mahajan, SP of Rajanna Siricilla district, on X (formerly Twitter).

In a separate post, he added, “Kumar will also be remanded.”

Although the video has been taken down, animal rights activists are calling for strict action against Kumar.

In previous videos, Kumar had demonstrated the preparation of wild boar curry, among other dishes.