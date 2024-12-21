Youtuber who throws money on roads for likes lands in hot water

A YouTuber has been arrested in Hyderabad, India, for allegedly throwing money on roads to gain views and likes on his content as the video went viral on social media.

The YouTuber, identified as Bhhanuchandra, was taken into custody by the police after a complaint was filed against him. According to reports, Bhhanuchandra would throw money on roads and challenge people to come and collect it, all in a bid to gain views and likes on his videos.

His recent stunt, where he threw bundles of currency notes on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad, was widely shared on social media platforms, sparking outrage among users who demanded action against him.

The police have registered a case against Bhhanuchandra under various sections, including the Indian Penal Code and the National Highway Act. He is currently under custody and is being investigated.

A large crowd was expected to gather to retrieve the huge amount of money dumped near the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road, prompting the law enforcement agency to act on the complaint and arrest the Youtuber.

Bhhanuchandra is currently in the custody of the Ghatkesar police in Telangana, who are investigating.

Read More: VIDEO: YouTuber showers currency notes on busy road

The police recovered the bundles of currecy notes and registered a case against the accused under sections 125, 292 of the BNS and section 8 (b) of the National Highways Act.

Earlier in a similar happening, another YouTuber India’s Hyderabad landed in hot water for showering currency notes on the busy road in as a video of the incident went viral.

The individual, identified as YouTuber Harsha alias Mahadev, can be seen in the viral video showering Rs 100 currency notes on the road, causing a commotion among passersby and traffic.

The incident occurred in the Kokatpally area of Hyderabad. Since the video has gone viral, netizens strongly condemned the act and demanded action against the YouTuber.