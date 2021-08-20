YouTuber Zaid Ali T, wife Yumnah Ali welcome baby boy

Zaid Ali T and Yumnah Ali are now parents to their first child, a baby boy, the YouTuber announced on his Instagram late on Thursday.

Sharing a heartwarming picture of his little one holding his finger, Zaid announced that they welcomed their baby boy on August 18, also sharing his name in the caption. “Alhamdulillah! August 18th 2021, we have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid,” he announced.

The couple, who celebrate their wedding anniversary on August 19, welcomed their firstborn just a day before their fourth one, with Zaid saying, “This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for. Ya Allah tera lakh lakh shukar hai (Oh God, many many thanks to you.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

The comments section was filled with best wishes and prayers for the baby and the new parents, with celebs and YouTubers like Bilal Abbas, Noor Zafar Khan, Zoya Nasir, Shahveer Jafry, and Sham Idrees sending their love.

“Mashallah! Hope Yumnah and baby are doing well. Warmest congratulations!” said Noor, while Zoya gushed, “What a great day! Mashallah!! Congratulations to both of you! Can’t wait to meet little Izyan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZaidAliT (@zaidalit)

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first child at the start of the year. By June, they had revealed the gender of their baby in an emotional gender-reveal video on YouTube, complete with family reactions. They also took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans and followers.

Sharing pictures from the gender-reveal party, Zaid Ali wrote, “This was one of the happiest moments of my life. It was the moment we knew a small Zaid Ali is coming into this world shortly.”

Congratulations to Zaid and Yumnah on their bundle of joy!