Watch: YouTubers build world’s largest iPhone

In an extraordinary achievement, renowned tech reviewer Mrwhosetheboss (Arun Maini) and gadget-building expert DIYPerks (Matthew Perks) have successfully constructed a scaled-up iPhone 15 Pro Max, measuring 6.74 feet tall, setting a new Guinness World Record.

This monumental feat was undertaken to commemorate Maini’s YouTube follower count surpassing that of the official Apple account.

The gigantic smartphone replica boasts full functionality, featuring a touchscreen, camera, flashlight, and charging port.

Maini expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishment, stating, “It feels like a full circle moment. I’m so proud of both our team and Matt for pulling off what’s never been done before.”

According to Maini, his larger-than-life iPhone has the following features:

Camera: It features a full-frame Canon EOS R5 camera, boasting a sensor size 1,000% larger than the latest Pro iPhones, capable of shooting 8K videos. The phone also includes a zoom camera system with up to 25x optical and 100x digital zoom, that uses advanced mirrors for enhanced zoom quality.

Performance and specs: Maini’s iPhone is powered by a 24-core Intel Core i9 processor, 128 GB of RAM, and a dedicated AMD graphics card. It can switch between Android and Windows operating systems and includes two water cooling systems to manage its extreme power.

Screen and sound: The device has an 88-inch OLED touchscreen display, adapted from a high-end TV, and custom-built speakers capable of delivering powerful sound.

Functionality: The oversized phone retains the usual smartphone functions such as making payments, video calls, watching videos and setting alarms.

Maini started making content for YouTube in 2011.