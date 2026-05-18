Yumna Zaidi shared an emotional tribute for longtime friend Zahid Ahmed after he was honored at Pakistan’s Presidential Awards ceremony las week for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, Zaidi congratulated the actor on receiving the Tamgha-e-Husn-e-Karkardagi, also known as the Pride of Performance award, recognizing his acclaimed performances in television dramas.

“Knowing you for 11 years, and seeing you achieving and receiving honorary presidential award ‘Pride of Performance’ truly made me feel so full of heart my dear friend,” Zaidi wrote in her heartfelt message. “May you flourish more with blessings and peace.”

The actress also tagged Zahid’s wife, Amna Zahid Ahmed, and sent love and prayers to the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Ahmed later responded warmly in the comments section, writing, “In an industry full of stars, I am glad I found a diamond. May Allah bless you and your mom forever and may our friendship stand the test of time.”

The Presidential Awards ceremony was held in Islamabad, where Asif Ali Zardari presented civil awards to several notable personalities from Pakistan’s entertainment, sports and media industries for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

Zahid Ahmed has earned critical acclaim over the years for his performances in hit Pakistani dramas and is widely regarded as one of the industry’s most versatile actors.