Yumna Zaidi has left fans concerned after sharing a cryptic message on Instagram that appeared to reflect on hiding her emotions and vulnerability.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress posted a black-and-white note that read: “I am really good at hiding, my feelings, my wantings, my tears, my fears, my wishes, my dreams, my vulnerability. Sometimes I think why? Lol.”

Minutes later, she shared a heartwarming carousel of photos and videos, giving fans a glimpse into happier moments from her life.

“Caption in my story…”, she simply wrote alongside the dump, referring to the emotional message she had shared earlier.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom interpreted it as a rare glimpse into the actor’s emotional side. While Zaidi did not provide any context or elaborate on the note, the story sparked discussion across social media, with followers speculating about its meaning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Known for keeping her personal life largely private, Zaidi has rarely addressed her emotions publicly, choosing instead to let her work speak for itself.

Yumna Zaidi’s cryptic note comes just days after she witnessed the highly anticipated Portugal vs Spain FIFA clash in Dallas.

She shared a series of glimpses from the packed stadium on her Instagram Stories. One of the clips featured Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo warming up on the pitch. Yumna captioned the video, “Rooting for CR7,” along with a football emoji.