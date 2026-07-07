Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi treated fans to a glimpse of her football fever as she attended the highly anticipated Portugal vs Spain FIFA clash in Dallas.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress gave fans a front-row view of the thrilling showdown as she shared a series of glimpses from the packed stadium on her Instagram Stories.

She posted videos capturing the electric atmosphere inside the venue, where thousands of fans gathered to witness the showdown between two of international football’s biggest rivals.

One of the clips featured Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo warming up on the pitch. Showing her support for the football icon, Yumna captioned the video, “Rooting for CR7,” along with a football emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

The actress also shared a wide shot of the stadium during the pre-match ceremony, giving followers a front-row look at the vibrant atmosphere as fans awaited kickoff.

Later, Yumna posted a playful selfie while proudly showing off her event pass. The Instagram Story was set to Shakira and Burna Boy’s track Dai Dai, adding to the excitement of her match-day updates.

The actress, who is currently enjoying time in the United States, appeared to make the most of the sporting spectacle, with her Instagram Stories reflecting both the excitement inside the stadium and her admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.