Chairman Senate Gilani urges unity for economic relief to masses

MULTAN: Senate Chairman, Yusuf Raza Gilani, on Wednesday underscored the importance of all political parties’ coordination to provide economic relief to the masses.

Yusuf Raza Gilani made these remarks while speaking to the media alongside his sons, MNA Abdul Qadir Gilani and MPA Ali Haider Gilani, before offering Eid prayers at the Musa Pak shrine on Wednesday.

He urged that amidst the joyous occasion, one should not forget the plight of the oppressed Palestinians, expressing hope that their sacrifices would not go vain during such a critical juncture.

Drawing parallels from his own past, the Senate chairman noted that he had endured imprisonment during his political struggle, much like the political workers currently languishing in jail.

However, he expressed confidence that their cases, now pending in court, would be adjudicated fairly. Acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, Gilani commended the resilience of the brave forces in dealing with them, a source of satisfaction for everyone.

Gilani pledged to contest the by-election in NA-148, the constituency he vacated as an MNA upon assuming the role of Senate Chairman. “We will contest today’s by-election just as we have done in the past,” he asserted.

Responding to a query, he reiterated the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to the creation of a separate province in the region, a longstanding part of their manifesto. He added that they would further advance this agenda through consultation with their allies.