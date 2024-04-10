32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Eidul Fitr prayer in Larkana

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Eidul Fitr prayer in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana on Wednesday.

After performing the Eid prayer, Bilawal Bhutto shook hands with the citizens and congratulated them on Eidul Fitr.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto along with former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khurshid Junejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Sial, Agha Siraj Durrani, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Ejaz Leghari and others offered Eid prayers.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrines of martyrs of democracy after the Eid prayers.

Read more: Eidul Fitr: President in Nawabshah, PM offered Eid prayer in Lahore

He recited Fateha at the shrines of former prime minister’s Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarmma Benazir Bhutto.

He also recited Fateha at the shrines of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir ShahNawaz Bhutto on this occasion he prayed for the economic stability of the country and well being the happiness of the people’s of Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.