Yuvraj Singh names his semi-finalists for T20 World Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh predicted semi-finalists of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 set to be held in West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in June this year.

In a Question-and-Answer session on ICC’s official Instagram account, Yuvraj Singh—who was named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador a day ago, was asked to choose his final four teams of the tournament.

The former left-handed batter picked Pakistan as one of his four semi-finalists. The other three favorite teams to reach the semi-finals, according to Yuvraj Singh, are India, England, and Australia.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by the USA and the West Indies from 1 June to 29 June. Yuvraj Singh will participate in the World Cup promotional events in the United States before and during the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh, who famously hit 36 runs in an over during the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 which he and India ultimately won, will attend a range of exciting World Cup promotional events in the United States in the lead-up to and during the T20 showpiece, including the highly anticipated Pakistan versus India fixture in New York on 9 June.

“India’s clash against Pakistan in New York is going to be one of the biggest sporting fixtures in the world this year, so it’s a privilege to be a part of and to witness the best players in the world playing in a new stadium.”