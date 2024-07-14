Yuvraj Singh picks THIS Pakistani cricketer for his all-time playing XI

Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh revealed his all-time playing XI which included a former Pakistan skipper alongside India’s Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

The former left-handed batter recently led India Champions to lift the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 trophy by beating Pakistan in the final a day earlier.

Following the game, Yuvraj Singh spoke to the media and named his all-time playing XI that included legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

Yuvraj Singh’s all-time playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn McGrath.

Singh picked India’s Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Australia’s Ricky Ponting, as the top-order batters while South Africa’s AB de Villiers, Australia’s Adam Gilchrist and England’s Andrew Flintoff were picked for lower middle-order.

Read more: WATCH: Irfan Pathan’s interaction with Younis Khan’s son captured in viral video

The bowling attack of Yuvraj Singh’s all-time Playing XI included Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn McGrath.

A day earlier, Pakistan Champions and India Champions faced each other in the final of the WCL at Edgbaston where India Champions beat Pakistan by five wickets.

Set to chase 157, India Champions knocked the winning runs with five balls to spare when Irfan Pathan hit Sohail Tanvir for a four. Ambati Rayudu smashed 50 off 30, hitting two sixes and five fours.

Younis Khan’s decision to bat first after winning the coin toss did not bear fruits for the Pakistan Champions as they put a par total on the board.

The Indian bowlers restricted the Khan-led side to 156 in their 20 overs as Anureet Singh was the star with the ball for India Champions while Vinay Kumar, Pawan Negi and Irfan Pathan chipped in with a wicket apiece.