Zac Efron makes rare public appearance in Foxborough

Zac Efron made a rare appearance for the New England Patriots against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

On January 18, the High School Musical star made a public appearance to watch the New England Patriots face off against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., hitting the field for a photo op with Patriots CEO Robert Kraft.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zac smiled alongside Robert while wearing one of the businessman’s NFL championship rings on his middle finger.

He also showed his support for the team by donning their signature colours, keeping warm in a navy blue puffer coat with red zippers while pairing the garment with a dark hoodie and matching beanie hat.

The sporty outing marked Zac’s first public appearance since November, when he made his long-awaited entry into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to support his brother Dylan Efron on the ABC competition series, and the gesture went a long way with Dylan, who was ecstatic to have his sibling watching on as he and his pro partner Daniella Karagach performed their routine.