Zach Bryan calls off Tulsa stadium show due to ‘extreme’ weather

Zach Bryan called off his show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tonight due to severe incoming weather. This decision was not in his hands.

The country star announced the cancellation of his H.A. Chapman Stadium performance, part of his With Heaven on Tour trek, via social media, sharing that extreme and dangerous weather conditions left him with no choice.

He further noted, “Five years of touring, I’ve never cancelled a headlining show. I pissed off plenty of people this morning trying to ‘play anyways.’ If I had ANY say in this, things would be different. I apologise, and I love all of ya”.

Bryan also included a screenshot of a text from someone on his crew that laid out the situation plainly, “I know you’re gonna hate me for this, but we have no choice but to cancel the show,” the message read, citing severe storms forecast to hit Tulsa tonight with damaging gusts. Fans can expect automatic refunds with no action required.

The cancellation marks a rare moment for Bryan, who has built a reputation as a relentless touring artist since breaking through.

He launched With Heaven on Tour in early March at St Louis’ The Dome at America’s Center, supporting his sixth album With Heaven on Top.

The Tulsa dates were meant to be a highlight of the run, though his second show at the same venue is still scheduled for tomorrow evening. From there, he moves on to Lincoln, Starkville and Cleveland before wrapping his US dates in May.

An overseas leg then follows, with shows in London, Belfast and Liverpool, before he returns to the US for final dates in San Diego, Toronto and Auburn, where the tour concludes on 10 October.